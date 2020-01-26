Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.10.

TOY stock opened at C$34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spin Master has a one year low of C$29.99 and a one year high of C$46.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.48.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$845.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

