Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.83.

SAP opened at C$40.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.85. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$37.38 and a twelve month high of C$46.41.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

