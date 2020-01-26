Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on TOY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.10.
TOY stock opened at C$34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.48. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$29.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.16.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.