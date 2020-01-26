Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.10.

TOY stock opened at C$34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.48. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$29.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.16.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

