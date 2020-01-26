Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at C$11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.83. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.05.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
