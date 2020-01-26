Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at C$11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.83. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.05.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.