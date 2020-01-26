Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.16.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.61 and a 52-week high of C$8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.460592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$303,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,220. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$753,460. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $799,960.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

