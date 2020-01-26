Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Spin Master from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.10.

TOY opened at C$34.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.16. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$29.99 and a 12-month high of C$46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$845.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

