Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.30

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 2991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

Several analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. ValuEngine cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

