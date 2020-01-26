Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.30

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 2991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.
Several analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. ValuEngine cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.
The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80.
In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.