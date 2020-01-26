Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.15

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.15 and last traded at $110.15, with a volume of 3981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.63.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.