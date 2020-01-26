Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.15

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.15 and last traded at $110.15, with a volume of 3981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.63.
NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)
Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.
