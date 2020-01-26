Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.16

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 6566394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $859.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,060.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

