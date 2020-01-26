Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 131710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 49.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,057,000 after buying an additional 4,794,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 727.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 3,137,781 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $5,315,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $4,412,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 124.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,696,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 1,496,282 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

