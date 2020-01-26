Continental (ETR:CON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $102.96

Shares of Continental AG (ETR:CON) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €102.96 ($119.72) and last traded at €103.26 ($120.07), with a volume of 912569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €106.62 ($123.98).

CON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €131.32 ($152.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion and a PE ratio of -96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €115.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €118.13.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

