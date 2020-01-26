Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr (LON:DIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $307.00

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 307 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.03), with a volume of 99479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.96).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 288.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 274.55. The company has a market cap of $453.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

In related news, insider David Barron purchased 8,000 shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £23,840 ($31,360.17).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr Company Profile (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

