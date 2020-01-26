Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.77

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.77 and last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 1426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.04.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 1,241.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 182,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

