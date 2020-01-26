Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.77

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.77 and last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 1426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.04.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 1,241.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 182,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
Unitil Company Profile (NYSE:UTL)
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
