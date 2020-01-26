iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.42

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.42 and last traded at $115.41, with a volume of 15369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

