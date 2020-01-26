Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.50

Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 24798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.44. The company has a market cap of $22.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

