Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.00

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.37), with a volume of 27544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.25 ($1.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a market cap of $148.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.18.

About Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; conservatories; and insulated glazing units.

