iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.08

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.08 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

