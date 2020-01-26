Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.38

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 624894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTLA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

