Graco (GGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Graco (NYSE:GGG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GGG stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. Graco has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $927,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,435.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,009. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

