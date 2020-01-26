Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $898.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

In related news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

