Pentair (PNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pentair has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.