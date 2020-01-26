First Bancorp (FBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of research firms have commented on FBP. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Earnings History for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Graco Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Graco Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Washington Trust Bancorp to Release Earnings on Monday
Washington Trust Bancorp to Release Earnings on Monday
Pentair to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Pentair to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
First Bancorp Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
First Bancorp Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
eBay to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
eBay to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Heartland Financial USA to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Heartland Financial USA to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report