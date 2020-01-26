First Bancorp (FBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FBP. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.