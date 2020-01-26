eBay (EBAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.