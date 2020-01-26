Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HTLF opened at $47.96 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

In related news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $625,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,744,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,857.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock worth $1,020,995 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

