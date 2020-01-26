Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) is set to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

