HCA Healthcare (HCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. HCA Healthcare has set its FY19 guidance at $10.30-10.65 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.07.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

