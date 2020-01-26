Analysts Set Expectations for Signature Bank’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBNY. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $145.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

