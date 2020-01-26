Piper Sandler Weighs in on State Street Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for State Street in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $78.34 on Friday. State Street has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in State Street by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 21,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,912 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in State Street by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,878,000 after acquiring an additional 160,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in State Street by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

