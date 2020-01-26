Triumph Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

TBK opened at $40.30 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,453,000 after acquiring an additional 72,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.