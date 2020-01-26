Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Lowered by Analyst

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

TXN stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.38. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.