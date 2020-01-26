Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.38. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

