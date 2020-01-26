Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 1.74%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of USAP opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

