Wintrust Financial Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.