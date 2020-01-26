Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $315,055.00. Insiders have sold a total of 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,492 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

