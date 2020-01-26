Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.38. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $228,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

