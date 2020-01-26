Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

CNX Resources stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11,406.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

