Beacon Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSS. Clarus Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.01 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,121 shares during the period.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.