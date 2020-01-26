Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.

Shares of COG stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

