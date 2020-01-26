Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Issued By Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FCX. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.52.

FCX opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,201,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after buying an additional 99,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 646,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after buying an additional 1,155,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after buying an additional 10,888,904 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

