Hudbay Minerals Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

HBM stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

