Piper Sandler Comments on Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KRG. BTIG Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $106,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

