Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 27.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 946,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,965 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 62.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,354,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,084,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 259.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

