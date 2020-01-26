PBF Logistics LP Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PBF Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 65.51% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBFX. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,080,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 71.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 120,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 704,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

