Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Corp. Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $859.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Range Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,848,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 306,656 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,504,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,144,000 after acquiring an additional 324,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Range Resources by 209.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $161,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

