Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) – Raymond James lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Detour Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Detour Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$27.00 target price on Detour Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Detour Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities cut Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cormark cut Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Detour Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.80.

Shares of TSE:DGC opened at C$24.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 480.39. Detour Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.22 and a 52-week high of C$26.14.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.48 million during the quarter.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.