HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPR. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE HPR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $279.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.45.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,849,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 901,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,117,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 605,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,597,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.