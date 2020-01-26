JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares in the company, valued at $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 302,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 138,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,295,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

