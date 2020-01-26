Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

PG stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $92.97 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after buying an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

