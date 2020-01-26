William Blair Reaffirms Hold Rating for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOG. KeyCorp cut Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

HOG stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $426,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

