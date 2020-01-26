Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.15% from the company’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $8.41 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.11% of Caledonia Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

