Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.15% from the company’s previous close.
NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $8.41 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.68.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.
